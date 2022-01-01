Girls hockey Jan 1, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls hockeyBADGERTeam;Division;Overall (W-L-T)Metro Lynx;3-0-0;9-1-0Icebergs;4-1-0;6-3-0Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0Cap City Cougars;3-2-0;6-6-0Badger Lightning;3-4-0;4-4-0Rock County;2-3-0;4-5-2Beaver Dam;0-7-0;0-8-0 0 Comments Tags Badger Hockey Girl Zoology Team Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Sports High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Saturday's action 34 min ago Check out all the happenings from Thursday's slate of high school games. Watch Now: Related Video One Barrel barbecue Watch now: Casey O'Brien describes go-ahead goal in Wisconsin women's hockey victory web only Watch now: Casey O'Brien describes go-ahead goal in Wisconsin women's hockey victory Spanish orchestra uses instruments made from recycled materials Spanish orchestra uses instruments made from recycled materials Drivers trapped in flood warrants rescue Drivers trapped in flood warrants rescue