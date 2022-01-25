Girls hockey
Northwestern officials removed a Badgers fan from Welsh-Ryan Arena after he made racist and vulgar gestures during the game.
The jury deliberated just over two hours before finding Chandler Halderson guilty on all eight charges in last summer's killing of Bart and Krista Halderson.
Google searches shown to the jury on Wednesday revealed that Chandler Halderson looked up a decades-old family dismemberment case the day he was arrested.
“I wasn’t even halfway through the video before I was on the phone with somebody,” Kelly Sheffield said. Now Gulce Guctekin is joining the Badgers.
The junior forward was injured in the Badgers’ victory over Northwestern earlier in the week. Here’s what we know.
There's a 100% chance of snow in Madison Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, is shown on what appears to be a hidden camera posted to YouTube making incendiary comments.
Jim Polzin: Where Joey Hauser and Johnny Davis fit in a classic what-if scenario for Wisconsin basketball
Two sets of brothers were deciding where to play next in the late spring of 2019. How one set of siblings saying no to the Badgers ended up being a blessing in disguise because it led to Wisconsin landing Johnny and Jordan Davis.
There were too many discrepancies (no specifics) for Green Bay not to come out on top
In an effort to protect her son, Heather Colbert said she asked for him to be removed from school two months ago due to bullying.