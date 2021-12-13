 Skip to main content
Girls hockey
Girls hockey

Girls hockey

BADGER

Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)

Cap City Cougars;2-0-0;5-3-0

Metro Lynx;1-0-0;6-0-0

Rock County;2-1-0;4-3-1

Icebergs;2-1-0;3-2-0

Badger Lightning;2-2-0;3-2-0

Viroqua;1-1-0;2-3-0

Beaver Dam;0-5-0;0-6-0

Monday's result

Baraboo at Viroqua, 7:30p.m.

