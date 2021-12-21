 Skip to main content
Girls hockey
Girls hockey

Girls hockey

BADGER

Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)

Metro Lynx;3-0-0;8-0-0

Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0

Icebergs;3-1-0;4-2-1

Badger Lightning;3-3-0;4-3-0

Cap City Cougars;2-2-0;5-5-0

Rock County;2-3-0;4-5-1

Beaver Dam;0-6-0;0-7-0

Tuesday's result

Cap City at Beaver Dam, 5:30 p.m.

