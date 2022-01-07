 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls Hockey
0 Comments

Girls Hockey

  • 0

Girls hockey

BADGER

Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)

Metro Lynx;4-0-0;11-1-0

Icebergs;4-1-0;6-3-0

Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0

Cap City Cougars;3-2-0;7-8-0

Badger Lightning;3-4-0;4-5-0

Rock County;2-3-0;4-7-2

Beaver Dam;0-8-0;0-9-0

Friday's results

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Sky Science: Why are snowflakes individually unique?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics