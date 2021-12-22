 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Girls hockey
0 Comments

Girls hockey

  • 0

Girls hockey

BADGER

Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)

Metro Lynx;3-0-0;8-0-0

Viroqua;3-1-0;4-3-0

Icebergs;3-1-0;4-2-1

Cap City Cougars;3-2-0;6-5-0

Badger Lightning;3-3-0;4-3-0

Rock County;2-3-0;4-5-1

Beaver Dam;0-7-0;0-8-0

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Has tornado alley shifted to the east?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics