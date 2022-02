Girls hockey

WIAA Girls hockey tournament

Sectional No. 1

Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)

No. 1 D.C. Everest Co-op bye

No. 4 Northland Pines co-op 4, No. 5 Marshfield co-op 0

No. 3 Superior/Northwestern 6, No. 6 Rhinelander co-op 4

No. 2 Hayward co-op 14, No. 7 Medford/Rib Lake 0

Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 7 p.m.)

No. 4 Northaland Pines Co-op at No. 1 D.C. Everest Co-op

No. 3 Superior/Northwestern at No. 2 Hayward Co-op

Sectional No. 2

Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)

No. 1 River Falls Co-op bye

No. 4 Somerset co-op 4, No. 5 Chippewa Falls co-op 2

No. 3 Onalaska co-op 2, No. 6 Eau Claire North co-op 0

No. 2 Hudson 7, No. 7 Black River Falls co-op 1

Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)

No. 4 Somerset Co-op at No. 1 River Falls Co-op, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Onalaska Co-op at No. 2 Hudson, 7:30 p.m.

Sectional No. 3

Regionals (Friday, Feb. 18)

No. 1 Middleton Co-op bye

No. 4 Stoughton co-op 3, No. 5 Beloit Memorial co-op 1

No. 3 Sun Prairie co-op 3, No. 6 Baraboo co-op 0

No. 2 Viroqua co-op 11, No. 7 Beaver Dam co-op 0

Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23 7:30 p.m.)

No. 4 Stoughton Co-op at No. 1 Middleton Co-op, 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Sun Prairie Co-op at No. 2 Viroqua Co-op, 7 p.m.

Sectional No. 4

Regionals (Thursday, Feb. 17)

No. 1 Green Bay East Co-op bye

No. 5 University School of Milwaukee co-op 2, No. 4 Cedarburg co-op 1

No. 3 Fond du Lac co-op 2, No. 6 Brookfield Central co-op 0

No. Xavier Co-op 11, No. 7 Arrowhead Co-op 1

Sectional Semifinal (Wednesday, Feb. 23)

No. 5 University School of Milwaukee Co-op at No. 1 Green Bay East Co-op, 5:30 p.m.

No. 3 Fond du Lac Co-op at No. 2 Xavier Co-op, 7:30 p.m.