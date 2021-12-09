Girls hockey

Related to this story
No cases of the omicron variant among Wisconsin residents have been identified at this time but an investigation by the state Department of Health Services and City of Milwaukee Health Department is ongoing.
Engineering professor Akbar Sayeed left behind a "career-long string of victims," according to a recently released report.
Laura Williamson: Don't like the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict? What about a Black man defending himself from a racist outside a bar?
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a case study in why public opinion doesn’t (and shouldn’t) matter in a court of law. Everyone, white or Black, s…
If the storm track changes, southern Wisconsin could see a greater impact from the system that is expected to deliver heavy snow to a slice of central and northern Wisconsin Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
The owners of New Glarus Brewing recently began investigating a way to sell the state's best-known beer online and ship it to other states, but decided against it.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
The boat owner contends miscommunication with moving companies led to a situation where the city expects to spend $15,000 to remove the barge-sized boat Thursday from Marshall Park harbor.
Oregon High School’s principal celebrated the Marquette men’s basketball coach in a video shared with students last year but said the school wants “to be certain that students, present and future, do not experience what Shaka had to endure.”
On Wednesday, Rasul Douglas won the NFC defensive player of the week award, making him the first Packers cornerback to be so honored since Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Woodson won it in October 2010.
In addition to posting career highs of 15 points and six assists, the rookie point guard set the tone defensively in the Badgers' win over rival Marquette.