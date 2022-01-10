 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Girls hockey
BADGER

Team;Division;Overall (W-L-T)

Metro Lynx;5-0-0;12-1-0

Viroqua;5-1-0;6-3-0

Cap City Cougars;4-2-0;7-8-0

Icebergs;4-3-0;6-5-0

Rock County;3-4-0;5-9-2

Badger Lightning;3-5-0;4-6-0

Beaver Dam;0-9-0;0-10-0

