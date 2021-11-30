 Skip to main content
Girls hockey
Girls hockey

Girls hockey

BADGER

Team;Division;Overall (wins-losses-ties)

Cap City Cougars;0-0-0;2-1-0

BadgerLightning;0-0-0;1-0-0

Icebergs;0-0-0;1-1-0

Metro Lynx;0-0-0;1-0-0

Rock County;0-0-0;2-1-0

Viroqua;0-0-0;1-0-0

Beaver Dam;0-0-0;0-1-0

