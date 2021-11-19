Girls hockey

Related to this story
Most Popular
Analysis: Here's why Kyle Rittenhouse is likely to be acquitted — and why the law on self-defense must change
If the jury acquits Kyle Rittenhouse, then they will be doing what the law requires them to do. That should prompt us to ask why the law dictates this result.
Nobody should want untrained teen vigilantes patrolling with illegally obtained guns
Injury epidemic continues as Packers lose Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Whitney Mercilus in win over Seahawks
It's possible all could miss significant time.
STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Vigilantes carrying rifles in the streets won't make our society safer.
More than 20,000 Wisconsin football tickets went unscanned last week, and several factors are expected to lead to a smaller crowd this week against Nebraska.
Wisconsin football players and coaches aren't looking past Nebraska this week, but that doesn't mean we can't make some bowl projections. Here are the most likely destinations for the Badgers.
Democrats revive Biden's big bill; House to vote on Gosar censure; US Northwest devastated by floods
Things to know today: Possible momentum for Biden's big bill; will Gosar be punished?; flooding in the Northwest US. Get caught up.
They shall return? Packers hopeful injured defensive stars Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander will play again this season
Za’Darius Smith has not played since the season opener while Jaire Alexander has not played since Oct. 3.
According to the judge in Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, it's completely legal for a teenager to walk around with a deadly weapon strapped to his chest.
Jackie Rietmann of Merrimac is this week’s You Toon winner.