Girls golf
MADISON MEMORIAL REGIONAL
Team scores: Oregon 340, Verona 387, Mount Horeb 391, Monona Grove 393, Madison Memorial 413, McFarland 423, Stoughton 445.
Individual scores: 1, Hopp, Or, 77; 2, Rauwolf*, MM, 83; 3, Hayes, MG, 85; 4, tie, Hoffer, Or, 87; Halverson, Or, 87; 6, Fager*, MH, 88; 7, Sabel, Or, 89; 8, Myhr*, Madison La Follette, 91; 9, tie, Wallace, MH, 92; Ehiorobo, Ver, 92; 11, Jackson, Or, 93; 12, tie, Stoesz, Ver, 95; Gefke*, St, 95; 14, Reed, MG, 98; 15, Gates*, McF, 99.
PORTAGE REGIONAL
Team scores: Middleton 313, Waunakee 316, Reedsburg 341, Sun Prairie 353, Baraboo 366, Madison West 376, DeForest 401, Portage 407.
Individual scores: 1, Stricker, Wau, 73; 2, Shipschock, Wau, 74; 3, Endres*, DeF, 77; 4, tie, Frisch, Mid, 78; Dahmen, Mid, 78; Cressman, Mid, 78; 7, Close, Mid, 79; 8, tie, Beckham, Mid, 80; 8. Grace Benish 80; 10. Isabel Royle 81; 10. Ashleigh Johnson 81; 12 Taylor Swalve 83; 13. Caroline Lewison* 84; 13. Brooklyn Flemming* 84; 15. Ella Denure* 85.
Janesville Parker team scores: t1, Milton 347; t1, Kettle Moraine 347; 3, Janesville Craig 368; 4, Mukwonago 372; 5, Janesville Parker 390; 6, Fort Atkinson 427; 7, Elkhorn Area 434.
Milton beat Kettle Moraine 17-18 in a one-hole playoff
Janesville Parker individual scores: 1, Jenna Anderson 69; 2, Mya Nicholson 70; 3, Hannah Dunk 77; 4, Sarah Ramsden* 79; 5, Molly Jaeggi 81; 6, Madeline Fiebig 82; t7, Sarah Zimmerman 85; t7, Chloe Moore 85; 9, Lauren Dammen 86;
(Top four team scores advance to sectionals)
*Denotes Individual Qualifier