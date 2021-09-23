 Skip to main content
Girls golf
Girls golf

Girls golf

Thursday's results

Big Eight Girls Golf Tournament: Middleton 328, Sun Prairie 365, Janesville Craig 396, Madison West 406, Verona 419, Janesville Parker 424, Madison Memorial 429

