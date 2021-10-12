Girls golf
Division 1
Tuesday's results
WIAA Girl's Championship
Team scores: 1, Westosha Central 637; 2, Hamilton 644; 3, Middleton 650; 4, Brookfield Central 656; 5, Bay Port 662; 6 tie, Waunakee 666; Union Grove 666; 8, Tomah 675; 9, New Richmond 678; 10, Cedarburg 704; 11, Appleton North 717; 12, Brookfield East 721.
Individual scores: 1, Pechanski, SPASH. 141; 2 tie, Roberts, UG. 146; Powell, AN. 146; 4, Frisch, Mid. 147; 5 tie, Walker, WC. 148; Veenendall, NR. 148; 7 tie, Fiebig, KM. 149; Balding, BC. 149; 9, Walker, WC. 152; 10 tie, Johnson, Ham. 153; Dunk, Mil. 153; Dudra, BP. 153; Anderson, KM. 153; 14 tie, Stricker, Wau. 155; Haugen, BE. 155; 20 tie, Dahmen, Mid. 162; Cressman, Mid. 162; 27, Shipschock, Wau. 165; 32, Humphrey, Wau. 167; 50 tie, Swalve, Wau. 179; Hopp, Ore. 179; 57, Beckman, Mid. 182; 63 tie, Sabel, Ore. 187; Close, Mid. 187; 66, Lewiston, Bar. 192; 70, Ziegler, Wau. 195.
Division 2
WIAA Girl's Championship
Team scores: 1, Prescott 671; 2, St. Croix Central 720; 3, The Prairie School 723; 4, Freedom 765; 5, Arcadia/Independence 789; 6, Edgewood 792.
Individual scores: 1, Salay, Pre. 148; 2, Schmidt, Jef. 162; 3, Kirsch, Lan. 165; 4, Vangsness, SCC. 166; 5, Lawler, TPS. 167; 6, Pesha, Som. 168; 7, Rohl, Pre. 171; 8 tie, Maraccini, TPS. 172; Tulip, AI. 172; 10, Laundrie, Fre. 173; 11, Heinsch, Pre. 175; 12, Bruecker, Wri. 176; 13 tie, Burgess, SCC. 177; Stutz, Pre. 177; 15, Heckman, LL. 179; 18, J.Thao, Edg. 182; 20 tiw, Nakada, Edg. 188; A.Thao, Edg. 188; 37; 37, Brandrup, Edg. 234; 38, Wood, Edg. 243.