Girls golf
Girls golf

Girls golf

Tuesday's results

Madison West Triangular — Middleton 312, Madison West 394, Janesville Parker 397

Waunakee 173, Beaver Dam 227

Oregon 184, Mount Horeb 208

Reedsburg 177, Baraboo 208

