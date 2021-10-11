Girls golf
Division 1
Monday's results
WIAA Girl's Championship
Day one
Team scores: 1 tie, Middleton 318; Westosha Central 318; 3, Hamilton 323; 4 tie, Brookfield Central 326; Bay Port 326; 6, New Richmond 329; 7, Waunakee 331; 8, Union Grove 332; 9, Tomah 341; 10, Cedarburg; 11, Appleton North; 12, Brookfield East 365.
Individual scores: 1, Veenendall, NR. 68; 2, Pechinski, SPASH. 70; 3 tie, Frisch, Mid. 72; Balding, BC. 72; Powell, AN. 72; 6, Walker, WC. 73; 7, Anderson, KM. 74; 8 tie, Roberts, UG. 75; Haugen, BE. 75; Dudra, BP. 75; Fiebig, KM. 75; 12 tie, Pokela, Tom. 76; Stricker, Wau. 76; Walker, WC. 76; 15, Cressman, Mid. 77; 16 tie, Dahmen, Mid. 78; Dunk, Mil. 78; 31, Humphrey, Wau. 83; 33, Shipschock, Wau. 84; 38, Hopp, Ore. 86; 48, Swalve, Waun. 88; 57, Close , Mid. 91; 59, Lewison, Bar. 93; 63 tie, Beckman, Mid. 94; Sabel, Ore. 94; 70, Ziegler, Wau. 98.
Division 2
State Girl's Championship
Day one
Team scores: 1, Prescott 338; 2, St. Croix Central 348; 3, The Prairie School 367; 4, Freedom 382; 5, Arcadia/Independence 387; 6, Edgewood 397.
Individual scores: 1 tie, Salay, Pre. 78; Vangsness, SCC. 78; 3, Tulip, AI. 81; 4, Schmidt, Jef. 83; 5 tie, Maraccini, TPS. 84; Pesha, Som. 84; 7, Laundrie, Fre. 85; 8 tie, Lawler, TPS, 86; Heinsch, Pre. 86; 10 tie, Rohl, Pre. 87; Burgess, SCC, 87; Stutz, Pre. 87; Kirsch, Lan. 87; 14, Holme, SCC. 89; 15 tie, J.Thao, Edg. 90; Reiter, Pre. 90; Bruecker, Wri. 90; 18, A.Thao, Edg. 91; 22, Heckman, LL. 93; 26, Naskada, Edg. 96; 37, Brandrup, Edg. 120; 38, Wood, Edg. 121.