Girls golf
Division 2
Tuesday's results
Westosha Central Sectional
Team scores: Union Grove 310, Westosha Central 317, Kettle Moraine 326, Milton 360, Janesville Craig 373, Mukwonago 380, Burlington 384, Badger/William Bay 398.
Individual scores: 1 tie, Dunk*, Mil, 71; Anderson*, KM, 71; Roberts, UG, 71; 4 tie, Fiebig*, KM, 73; Nicholson, JC, 73; 6, Manteufel, UG, 76; 7, Ramsden, BM, 77; 8, Ky. Walker, WC, 78; 9 tie, Ka. Walker, WC, 79; O'Reilly, WC, 79; 11, Torhorst, UG, 80; 12 tie, Brown, WC, 81; Dammen, JC, 81; 14, McBryde, UG, 83; 15, Kafar, Bur, 88.
Division 2
Wisconsin Dells Sectional
Team scores: Arcadia/Independence 376, Edgewood 392, Lakeside Lutheran 396, Jefferson 401, East Troy 414, Osseo-Fairchild 422, Wisconsin Dells 431, Aquinas 436.
Individual scores: 1 tie, Tulip, Arc, 82; Schmidt*, Jef, 82; 3, Kirsch*, Lan, 83; 4 tie, Knudtson, OsF, 88; Heckmann*, LL, 88; 6, Walker, WD, 90; 7 tie, Sonsalla, Arc, 92; Thao, Edg, 92; 9, Nelson, GET, 92; 10, Nakada, Edg, 95; 11, Eck, WD, 96; 12, Wolfe, Arc, 97; 13 tie, Bilau, Jef, 98; Smith, ET, 98; Peterson, Tur, 98.