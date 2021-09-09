Girls cross country
Poynette Invitational Large: Watertown Luther Prep 23, Lakeside Lutheran 68, Wautoma 70, Columbus 80, Lodi 90
Poynette Invitational Small: Poynette 33, Dodgeland 36, Markesan 88, Rio/Fall River 99, Johnson Creek 128, Waterloo 141
Arrowhead Invitational: Middleton 43, Whitefish Bay 98, Brookfield East 140, Arrowhead 172, Pewaukee 186, Divine Savior Holy Angels 233, Homestead 267, Mukwonago 284, Kettle Moraine 299, Cedarburg 311, Madison Memorial 320, Kenosha Indian Trail 321, Janesville Craig 326, Bay Port 328, Oconomowoc 335, Germantown 351, West Bend West 356, Waukesha South 400, Catholic Memorial 430, Nicolet 514
East Troy Ladish Invitational: Fort Atkinson 56, Jefferson 85, Evansville 85, Milwaukee King 92, Brodhead/Juda 122, Lake Mills 127, Waukesha North 139, New Berlin West 152