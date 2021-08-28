Girls cross country Aug 28, 2021 28 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls cross countrySaturday's resultsGlenn Herold Invitational — Monona Grove 66, Verona 81, Watertown Luther Prep 87, Fort Atkinson 88, Milton 95, Catholic Memorial 130, Stoughton 163, Baraboo 207, Watertown 233, Johnson Creek 327 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Sports High school sports scoreboard: Scores and results from Saturday's action 28 min ago Check out all the happening's from tonight's slate of high school games. Watch Now: Related Video Red Cross prepares for impacts from Ida World Naked Bike Ride returns to Madison web only World Naked Bike Ride returns to Madison Adoptable pets moved out of Hurricane Ida's path Adoptable pets moved out of Hurricane Ida's path Thousands evacuate as Ida draws nearer Thousands evacuate as Ida draws nearer