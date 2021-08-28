 Skip to main content
Girls cross country
Saturday's results

Glenn Herold Invitational — Monona Grove 66, Verona 81, Watertown Luther Prep 87, Fort Atkinson 88, Milton 95, Catholic Memorial 130, Stoughton 163, Baraboo 207, Watertown 233, Johnson Creek 327

