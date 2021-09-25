Girls cross country
Saturday's results
Midwest Invitational: Hinsdale Central (Ill) 63, Madison West 190, Appleton North 190, Neenah 203, Dodgeville/Mineral Point 227, Kimberly 255, Monona Grove 271, Hononegah (Ill) 285, Sun Prairie 301, Waunakee 326, Madison Memorial 335, Arrowhead 347, Divine Savior Holy Angels 348, Janesville Craig 404, Kenosha Indian Trail 406, Homestead 434, Badger 445, Mount Horeb 458, Beaver Dam 484, Verona 525, Waukesha South 565, Warren (Ill) 584, Oconomowoc 589, Madison East 597, Milton 637, Wisconsin Dells 642, Stoughton 655, Platteville 675, Middleton 705, Guilford (Ill) 777, Monroe 788, Elkhorn 884, Madison La Follette 967, Whitewater 1026, Aldine MacArthur (TX) 1064
Pete Nielsen Laser Relays: Whitefish Bay 1:43:09.0, Waukesha West 1:44:14.5, Oregon 1:44:30.4, Kettle Moraine 1:44:45.2, Pewaukee 1:45:05.1, Mukwonago 1:45:46.5, Slinger 1:47:33.8, West Bend West 1:48:49.9, Hamilton 1:48:50.7, Union Grove 1:49:42.9, Lakeside Lutheran 1:53:29.6, Milwaukee King 1:54:20.4, Brookfield Academy 1:55:24.2, Waterford 1:55:34.7, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 1:56:33.0, Mauston 2:00:23.4, Burlington 2:02:41.6
Team finishes for the Pete Nielsen Laser Relays were determined by the total time of the top five runners