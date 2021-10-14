Girls cross country Oct 14, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls cross countryThursday's resultsRock Valley Conference Championship: Jefferson 49; Evansville 50; McFarland 81; Brodhead/Juda 91; Clinton 100; Whitewater 123 0 Comments Tags Cross Country Result Girl Sport Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Sports High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action 55 min ago Check out all the happenings from Thursday's slate of high school games. Watch Now: Related Video Israeli tech companies develop a plan to coordinate delivery drone traffic Watch now: State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski discusses the Badgers' victory against Army web only Watch now: State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski discusses the Badgers' victory against Army WisEye Morning Minute: Transferring Schools Due to COVID-19 Policies topical WisEye Morning Minute: Transferring Schools Due to COVID-19 Policies Can Republicans who voted against Trump continue in their political careers? AP Can Republicans who voted against Trump continue in their political careers?