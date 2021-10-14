 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls cross country
0 Comments

Girls cross country

  • 0

Girls cross country

Thursday's results

Rock Valley Conference Championship: Jefferson 49; Evansville 50; McFarland 81; Brodhead/Juda 91; Clinton 100; Whitewater 123

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Israeli tech companies develop a plan to coordinate delivery drone traffic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics