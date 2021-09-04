 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Girls cross country
0 Comments

Girls cross country

  • 0

Girls cross country

Saturday's results

Verona Invitational: Overall — Middleton 111, Verona 129, Madison West 137, Madison Memorial 149, Madison La Follette 159, Sun Prairie 173, Stoughton 217, Eau Claire Memorial 232, Homewood-Flossmoor 240, Whitefish Bay 282, Monroe 307, La Crosse Aquinas 322, New Glarus/Monticello 325, Oregon 325, Monona Grove 372, Eau Claire North 430, Fort Atkinson 433, Mauston 440, Baraboo 485, Watertown Luther Prep 528, Platteville 557, McFarland 560, Wisconsin Dells 567, Beloit Memorial 784. Division 1 — Middleton 29; 2, Madison West 42; 3, Lincoln Way-Central (Illinois) 118; 4, Sun Prairie 118; 5, Madison Memorial 129; 6, Eau Claire Memorial 139; 7, Verona 159; 8, Oconomowoc 208. Division 2 — 1, Whitefish Bay 45; 2, Monona Grove 68; 3, Fort Atkinson 74; 4, Oregon 86; 5, Stoughton 124; 6, Eau Claire North 142; 7, Baraboo 156. Division 3 — 1, New Glarus/Monticello 48; 2, Watertown Luther Prep 50; 3, Platteville 77; 4, Wisconsin Dells 103; 5, Monroe 122; 6, McFarland 148; 7, La Crosse Aquinas 183; 8, Mauston 187.

Lodi Invitational: Milton 26, Jefferson 57, Lakeside Lutheran 63, Lodi 89, Brodhead/Juda 99, Waterloo 183

Blackshirt Invitational: Brookfield Central 34, Kettle Moraine 56, Port Washington 84, Janesville Craig 115, Waukesha South 116, Brookfield Academy 170, Watertown 191, Burlington 212, South Milwaukee 250, Home School Eagles 280

Darlington Invitational: Dodgeville/Mineral Point 49, Mount Horeb 101, Lancaster 115, Darlington 117, Kickapoo/La Farge 120, Albany 127, Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton 179, River Valley 221, Cashton 222, North Crawford 244, Stockton 276, Iowa-Grant 277

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Danny Davis shares what he told Graham Mertz during a loss to Penn State

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics