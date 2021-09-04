Girls cross country
Saturday's results
Verona Invitational: Overall — Middleton 111, Verona 129, Madison West 137, Madison Memorial 149, Madison La Follette 159, Sun Prairie 173, Stoughton 217, Eau Claire Memorial 232, Homewood-Flossmoor 240, Whitefish Bay 282, Monroe 307, La Crosse Aquinas 322, New Glarus/Monticello 325, Oregon 325, Monona Grove 372, Eau Claire North 430, Fort Atkinson 433, Mauston 440, Baraboo 485, Watertown Luther Prep 528, Platteville 557, McFarland 560, Wisconsin Dells 567, Beloit Memorial 784. Division 1 — Middleton 29; 2, Madison West 42; 3, Lincoln Way-Central (Illinois) 118; 4, Sun Prairie 118; 5, Madison Memorial 129; 6, Eau Claire Memorial 139; 7, Verona 159; 8, Oconomowoc 208. Division 2 — 1, Whitefish Bay 45; 2, Monona Grove 68; 3, Fort Atkinson 74; 4, Oregon 86; 5, Stoughton 124; 6, Eau Claire North 142; 7, Baraboo 156. Division 3 — 1, New Glarus/Monticello 48; 2, Watertown Luther Prep 50; 3, Platteville 77; 4, Wisconsin Dells 103; 5, Monroe 122; 6, McFarland 148; 7, La Crosse Aquinas 183; 8, Mauston 187.
Lodi Invitational: Milton 26, Jefferson 57, Lakeside Lutheran 63, Lodi 89, Brodhead/Juda 99, Waterloo 183
Blackshirt Invitational: Brookfield Central 34, Kettle Moraine 56, Port Washington 84, Janesville Craig 115, Waukesha South 116, Brookfield Academy 170, Watertown 191, Burlington 212, South Milwaukee 250, Home School Eagles 280