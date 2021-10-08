Girls cross country Oct 8, 2021 37 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls cross countryFriday's resultsMadison City Championships: Madison West 26, Madison Memorial 45, Madison East 68, Madison Edgewood 98, Madison La Follette Inc. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Sports High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Friday's action 22 min ago Check out all the happenings from Friday's slate of high school games. Watch Now: Related Video Watch now: A tiny Madison nonprofit hopes to bring refugees to safety Softball players take advantage of rain delay for impromptu slip-n-slide Softball players take advantage of rain delay for impromptu slip-n-slide New museum exhibit commemorates tragedies and triumphs of the Great Chicago Fire New museum exhibit commemorates tragedies and triumphs of the Great Chicago Fire Tips for surviving a high-rise fire Tips for surviving a high-rise fire