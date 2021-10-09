Girls cross country
Saturday's results
Baertschi Invitational:
Large schools: Little Chute 55, New Glarus/Monticello 86, Oregon 89, Monroe 110, Mount Horeb 122, Platteville 125, Evansville 171, Deerfield/Cambridge 176, Beloit Turner 235 at Albany high school.
Small schools: Albany 25, Poynette 76, Brodhead/Juda 102, Iowa-Grant 102, Parkview 129, Tri State Homeschool 132, Belleville 132 at Albany high school.
Wisconsin Dells Invitational: Medford Area 15, Wisconsin Dells 57, Baraboo 76, Mauston 96
Riverdale Invitational: Boscobel 38, Lancaster 63, Kickapoo/La Farge 94, North Crawford 142, Prairie du Chien 160, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld 173, Cashton 174, Richland Center/Ithaca 178, River Valley 234, Southwestern co-op 257, Viroqua 263