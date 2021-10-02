Girls cross country
Saturday's results
Stoughton Invitational: Madison West 48, Monona Grove 79, Waunakee 99, Janesville Craig 130, Middleton 132, Oregon 140, Milton 177, Stoughton 207, Oconomowoc 219, Madison East 257, Jefferson 273, Madison La Follette 298
Platteville Invitational:
Large schools - Dodgeville/Mineral Point 56, New Glarus/Monticello 114, Mount Horeb 123, Union Grove 147, Platteville 157, Two Rivers 159, Monroe 180, Wisconsin Dells 191, Sauk Prairie 191, Evansville 232, Prairie du Chien 276, Lodi 286, McFarland 287, Brodhead/Juda 361, River Valley 364
Small schools - Lancaster 43, Albany 43, Darlington 61, Iowa-Grant 103, Belleville 119