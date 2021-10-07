Girls cross country Oct 7, 2021 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls cross country Thursday's resultsKoshkonong Klassic: DeForest 22, Fort Atkinson 48, Lakeside Lutheran 80, Milton 102, McFarland 109, at Fort Atkinson high school. 0 Comments Tags Cross Country Girl Lakeside Deforest High School Result Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story High School Sports High school sports scoreboard: Scores and standings from Thursday's action 47 min ago Check out all the happening's from Wednesday's slate of high school games. Watch Now: Related Video Breaking down the connection between weather and firefighting How to prevent "weekend warrior" injuries How to prevent "weekend warrior" injuries Researchers testing new gear to keep wildland firefighters safe Researchers testing new gear to keep wildland firefighters safe Red Cross explains how you can keep your family safe from home fires Red Cross explains how you can keep your family safe from home fires