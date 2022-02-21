Girls basketball
WIAA Girls basketball tournament
Division 1
Marshfield Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Chippewa Falls at No. 16 Appleton West
Regional Semifinals (Friday Fe. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Chippewa Falls or No. 16 Appleton West at No. 1 Hortonville
No. 9 Wisconsin Rapids at No. 8 Hudson
No. 12 Oshkosh West at No. 5 Wausau West
No. 13 Stevens Point at No. 4 Neenah
No. 14 D.C. Everest at No. 3 Superior
No. 11 Eau Claire North at No. 6 Eau Claire Memorial
No. 10 Marshfield at No. 7 Kimberly
People are also reading…
No. 15 Appleton North at No. 3 Appleton East
Fond du Lac Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Green Bay East at No. 16 Milwaukee Marshall/Young Coggs
Regional Semifinals (Friday Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Green Bay East or No. 16 Milwaukee Marshall/Young Coggs at No. 1 Germantown
No. 9 Hartford at No. 8 Bay Port
No. 12 Fond du Lac at No. 5 Kaukauna
No. 13 Green Bay Preble at No. 4 Milwaukee King
No. 14 Sheboygan South at No. 3 De Pere
No. 11 Milwaukee Riverside at No. 6 Sheboygan North
No. 10 Menomonee Falls at No. 7 Divine Savior Holy Angels
No. 15 Manitowoc Lincoln at No. 2 Homestead
Sun Prairie Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milwaukee Arts at No. 16 Madison West
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Milwaukee Bradley Tech/Milwaukee Arts at No. 16 Madison West at No. 1 Brookfield East
No. 9 Oconomowoc at No. 8 Hamilton
No. 12 Madison Memorial at No. 5 Verona
No. 13 Madison East at No. 4 Waunakee
No. 14 Middleton at No. 3 Sun Prairie
No. 11 Milwaukee Pulaski Co-op at No. 6 Watertown
No. 10 Madison La Follette at No. 7 Brookfield Central
No. 15 West Allis Hale at No. 2 Arrowhead
Waukesha South Sectional
Regional Semifinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Janesville Parker at No. 16 Racine Horlick
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)
No. 17 Janesville Parker at No. 16 Racine Horlick at No. 1 Kettle Moraine
No. 9 Racine Case at No. 8 Milwaukee Reagan
No. 12 Waukesha South at No. 5 Janesville Craig
No. 13 Beloit Memorial at No. 4 Kenosha Bradford
No. 14 Kenosha Tremper at No. 3 Franklin
No. 11 Badger at No. 6 Kenosha Indian Trail
No. 10 Muskego at No. 7 Mukwonago
No. 15 Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon at No. 2 Oak Creek
Division 2
River Falls Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 River Falls at No. 8 Tomah
No. 11 Hayward at No. 6 Sparta
No. 10 Holmen at No. 7 New Richmond
No. 9 Wausau East at No. 8 Antigo
No. 10 Merrill at No. 7 Medford
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 River Falls or No. 8 Tomah at No. 1 Rice Lake
No. 5 La Crosse Logan at No. 4 Onalaska
No. 11 Hayward or No. 6 Sparta at No. 3 La Crosse Central
No. 10 Holmen or No. 7 New Richmond at No. 2 Menomonie
No. 9 Wausau East or No. 8 Antigo at No. 1 Mosinee
Mo. 5 Shawano at No. 4 New London
No. 6 Ashland at No. 3 Rhinelander
No. 10 Merrill or No. 7 Medford No. 2 Lakeland
West Bend West Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Pulaski at No. 8 Luxemburg-Casco
No. 10 Marinette at No. 7 Seymour
No. 9 Milwaukee Madison at No. 8 West Bend West
No. 11 Port Washington at No 6 Milwaukee Vincent
No. 10 Oshkosh North at No. 7 Plymouth
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb 25. at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Pulaski or No. 8 Luxemburg-Casco at No. 1 Notre Dame
No. 5 Ashwaubenon at No. 4 Menasha
No. 6 Green Bay Southwest at No. 3 Fox Valley Lutheran
No. 10 Marinette or No. 7 Seymour at No. 2 West De Pere
No. 9 Milwaukee Madison or No. 8 West Bend West at No.1 Beaver Dam
No. 5 West Bend East at No. 4 Grafton
No. 11 Port Washington or No 6 Milwaukee Vincent at No. 3 Slinger
No. 10 Oshkosh North or No. 7 Plymouth at No. 2 Cedarburg
Oregon Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Portage at No. 8 Mount Horeb
No. 11 Monroe at No. 6 Oregon
No. 10 Baraboo at No. 7 Stoughton
No. 9 Burlington at No. 8 Elkhorn
No. 11 Racine Park at No. 6 Fort Atkinson
No. 10 Delavan-Darien at No. 7 Milton
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Portage or No. 8 Mount Horeb at No. 1 Reedsburg
No. 5 Sauk Prairie at No. 4 McFarland
No. 11 Monroe or No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 DeForest
No. 10 Baraboo or No. 7 Stoughton at No. 2 Monona Grove
No. 9 Burlington or No. 8 Elkhorn at No. 1 Union Grove
No. 5 Waterford at No. 4 Wilmot Union
No. 11 Racine Park or No. 6 Fort Atkinson at No. 3 Westosha Central
No. 10 Delavan-Darien or No. 7 Milton at No. 2 Waukesha West
West Allis Central Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Nicolet at No. 8 Wauwatosa East
No. 11 Milwaukee Lutheran at No. 6 Wauwatosa West
No. 10 Milwaukee South at No. 7 Milwaukee Washington/Fuller
No. 9 Cudahy at No. 8 Waukesha North
No. 10 Whitnall at No. 7 Greendale
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Nicolet or No. 8 Wauwatosa East at No. 1 Pius XI Catholic
No. 5 Wisconsin Lutheran at No. 4 Golda Meir
No. 11 Milwaukee Lutheran or No. 6 Wauwatosa West at No. 3 Shorewood
No. 10 Milwaukee South or No. 7 Milwaukee Washington/Fuller at No. 2 Whitefish Bay
No. 9 Cudahy or No. 8 Waukesha North at No. 1 Pewaukee
No. 5 Greenfield at No. 4 New Berlin West
No. 6 West Allis Central at No. 3 New Berlin Eisenhower
No. 10 Whitnall or No. 7 Greendale at No. 2 South Milwaukee
Division 3
Somerset Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Bloomer at No. 8 Osecola
No. 12 Spooner at No. 5 Ellsworth
No. 11 St. Croix Central at No. 6 Somerset
No. 10 Amery at No. 7 Barron
No. 9 Arcadia at No. 8 Adams-Friendship
No. 12 Mauston at No. 5 Westby
No. 11 Black River Falls at No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau
No. 10 Viroqua at No. 7 Stanley-Boyd
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Bloomer or No. 8 Osecola at No. 1 St. Croix Falls
No. 12 Spooner or No. 5 Ellsworth at No. 4 Northwestern
No. 11 St. Croix Central or No. 6 Somerset at No. 3 Prescott
No. 10 Amery or No. 7 Barron at No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville
No. 9 Arcadia or No. 8 Adams-Friendship at No. 1 West Salem
No. 12 Mauston or No. 5 Westby at No. 4 Wisconsin Dells
No. 11 Black River Falls or No. 6 Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau at No. 3 Altoona
No. 10 Viroqua or No. 7 Stanley-Boyd at No. 2 Elk Mound
Brillion Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Northland Pines at No. 8 Clintonville
No. 12 Waupaca at No. 5 Peshtigo
No. 11 Little Chute at No. 6 Oconto Falls
No. 10 Tomahawk at No. 7 Menominee Indian
No. 9 Denmark at No. 8 Sheboygan Falls
No. 12 Sturgeon Bay at No. 5 Kewaunee
No. 11 Campbellsport at No. 6 Chilton
No. 10 Southern Door at No. 7 Two Rivers
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 8 Northland Pines or No. 8 Clintonville at No. 1 Freedom
No. 12 Waupaca or No. 5 Peshtigo at No. 4 Wrightstown
No. 11 Little Chute or No. 6 Oconto Falls at No. 3 Xavier
No. 10 Tomahawk or No. 7 Menominee Indian at No. 2 Amherst
No. 9 Denmark or No. 8 Sheboygan Falls at No. 1 Brillion
No. 12 Sturgeon Bay or No. 5 Kewaunee at No. 4 Oostburg
No. 11 Campbellsport or No. 6 Chilton at No. 3 Kiel
No. 10 Southern Door or No. 7 Two Rivers at No. 2 New Holstein
Wautoma Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Evansville at No. 8 Dodgeville
No. 12 River Valley at No. 5 Columbus
No. 11 Turner at No. 6 Richland Center
No. 10 Lodi at No. 7 Clinton
No. 9 Ripon at No. 8 Winneconne
No. 12 Mayville at No. 5 Omro
No. 11 North Fond du Lac at No. 6 Wautoma
No. 10 Berlin at No. 7 Lomira
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Evansville or No. 8 Dodgeville at No. 1 Prairie du Chien
No. 12 River Valley or No. 5 Columbus at No. 4 Platteville
No. 11 Turner or No. 6 Richland Center at No. 3 Edgewood
No. 10 Lodi or No. 7 Clinton at No. 2 Edgerton
No. 9 Ripon or No. 8 Winneconne at No. 1 Waupun
No. 12 Mayville or No. 5 Omro at No. 4 Lake Country Lutheran
No. 11 North Fond du Lac or No. 6 Wautoma at No. 3 Watertown Luther Prep
No. 10 Berlin or No. 7 Lomira at No. 2 Kewaskum
Whitewater Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Carmen Northwest at No. 8 Messmer
No. 5 Milwaukee School of Languages def. No. 12 Obama SCTE (forfeit)
No. 11 Cristo Rey Jesuit at No. 6 Brown Deer
No. 10 Milwaukee North at No. 7 Saint Anthony
No. 9 Racine Saint Catherine's at No. 8 Big Foot
No. 12 Shoreland Lutheran at No. 5 Jefferson
No. 11 East Troy at No. 6 Saint Francis
No. 10 Whitewater at No. 7 Saint Thomas More
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Carmen Northwest or No. 8 Messmer at No. 1 Kettle Moraine Lutheran
No. 5 Milwaukee School of Languages at No. 4 Brookfield Academy
No. 11 Cristo Rey Jesuit or No. 6 Brown Deer at No. 3 Domincan
No. 10 Milwaukee North or No. 7 Saint Anthony at No. 2 University School of Milwaukee
No. 9 Racine Saint Catherine's or No. 8 Big Foot at No. 1 Lake Mills
No. 12 Shoreland Lutheran or No. 5 Jefferson at No. 4 Catholic Memorial
No. 11 East Troy or No. 6 Saint Francis at No. 3 Lakeside Lutheran
No. 10 Whitewater or No. 7 Saint Thomas More at No. 2 Martin Luther
Division 4
Osseo-Fairchild Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Webster at No. 8 Glenwood City
No. 12 Boyceville at No. 5 Cameron
No. 11 Chequamegon at No. 6 Grantsburg
No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhauser at No. 7 Shell Lake
No. 9 Whitehall at No. 8 Regis
No. 12 Spring Valley at No. 5 Fall Creek
No. 11 Augusta at No. 6 Cadott
No. 10 Mondovi at No. 7 Plum City/Elmwood
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Webster or No. 8 Glenwood City at No. 1 Phillips
No. 12 Boyceville or No. 5 Cameron at No. 4 Unity
No. 11 Chequamegon or No. 6 Grantsburg at No. 3 Cumberland
No. 10 Chetek-Weyerhauser or No. 7 Shell Lake at No. 2 Ladysmith
No. 9 Whitehall or No. 8 Regis at No. 1 Osseo-Fairchild
No. 12 Spring Valley or No. 5 Fall Creek at No. 4 Durand
No. 11 Augusta or No. 6 Cadott at No. 3 Colfax
No. 10 Mondovi or No. 7 Plum City/Elmwood at No. 2 Neillsville
Appleton East Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Colby at No. 8 Princeton/Green Lake
No. 12 Montello at No. 5 Wittenberg-Birnamwood
No. 11 Necedah at No. 6 Stratford
No. 10 Nekoosa at No. 7 Abbotsford
No. 9 Algoma at No. 8 Manawa
No. 12 Roncalli at No. 5 Coleman
No. 11 Crivitz at No. 6 Crandon
No. 10 Weyauwega-Freemont at No. 7 Shiocton
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Colby or No. 8 Princeton/Green Lake at No. 1 Westfield
No. 12 Montello or No. 5 Wittenberg-Birnamwood at No. 4 Marathon
No. 11 Necedah or No. 6 Stratford at No. 3 Iola-Scandinavia
No. 10 Nekoosa or No. 7 Abbotsford at No. 2 Auburndale
No. 9 Algoma or No. 8 Manawa at No. 1 Saint Mary Catholic
No. 12 Roncalli or No. 5 Coleman at No. 4 Oconto
No. 11 Crivitz or No. 6 Crandon at No. 3 Bonduel
No. 10 Weyauwega-Freemont or No. 7 Shiocton at No. 2 Mishicot
DeForest Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Melrose-Mindoro at No. 8 Darlington
No. 12 Riverdale at No. 5 Luther
No. 11 Cashton at No. 6 Cuba City
No. 10 Fennimore at No. 7 Boscobel
No. 9 Waterloo at No. 8 Markesan
No. 12 Wisconsin Heights at No. 5 New Glarus
No. 11 Parkview at No. 6 Marshall
No. 10 Poynette at No. 7 Deerfield
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Melrose-Mindoro or No. 8 Darlington at No. 1 Mineral Point
No. 12 Riverdale or No. 5 Luther at No. 4 Lancaster
No. 11 Cashton or No. 6 Cuba City at No. 3 Cochrane-Fountain City
No. 10 Fennimore or No. 7 Boscobel at No. 2 Aquinas
No. 9 Waterloo or No. 8 Markesan at No. 1 Brodhead
No. 12 Wisconsin Heights or No. 5 New Glarus at No. 4 Cambridge
No. 11 Parkview or No. 6 Marshall at No. 3 Pardeeville
No. 10 Poynette or No. 7 Deerfield at No. 2 Belleville
Brown Deer Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Cedar Grove-Belgium at No. 8 Random Lake
No. 5 Howards Grove def. No. 12 Destiny (forfeit)
No. 11 Horicon at No. 6 Valders
No. 10 Kohler at No. 7 Ozaukee
No. 9 Heritage at No. 8 Palmyra-Eagle
No. 12 Williams Bay at No. 5 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy
No. 6 Dodgeland def. No. 11 Hope Christian (forfeit)
No. 10 Living Word Lutheran at No. 7 Kenosha Christian Life
Regional Semifinals (Friday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.)
No. 9 Cedar Grove-Belgium or No. 8 Random Lake at No. 1 Laconia
No. 5 Howard's Grove No. 4 Manitowoc Lutheran
No. 11 Horicon or No. 6 Valders at No. 3 Winnebago Lutheran Academy
No. 10 Kohler or No. 7 Ozaukee at No. 2 St. Mary's Springs
No. 9 Heritage or No. 8 Palmyra-Eagle at No. 1 Milwaukee Academy of Science
No. 12 Williams Bay or No. 5 Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy at No. 4 Racine Lutheran
No. 6 Dodgeland at No. 3 Salam
No. 10 Living Word Lutheran or No. 7 Kenosha Christian Life at No.2 The Prairie School
Division 5
Amery Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Northwood bye
No. 9 Mercer at No. 8 Lac Courte Oreillas
No. 12 Butternut at No. 5 Drummond
No. 13 Frederic at No. 4 Siren
No. 14 Luck at No. 3 South Shore
No. 11 Washburn at No. 6 Mellen
No. 10 Winter at No. 7 Solon Springs
No. 2 Hurley bye
No. 16 Prentice at No. 1 McDonell Catholic
No. 9 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran at No. 8 Clayton
No. 12 Cornell at No. 5 Clear Lake
No. 13 Owen-Withee at No. 4 Lake Holcombe
No. 14 Thorp at No. 3 Flambeau
No. 11 Rib Lake at No. 6 Gillman
No. 10 New Auburn at No. 7 Turtle Lake
No. 15 Bruce at No. 2 Prairie Farm
D.C. Everest Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 16 Marion at No. 1 Assumption
No. 9 Newman Catholic at No. 8 Columbus Catholic
No. 12 Rosholt at No. 5 Spencer
No. 13 Port Edwards at No. 4 Athens
No. 14 Tigerton at No. 3 Edgar
No. 11 Northland Lutheran at No. 6 Gresham
No. 10 Almond-Bancroft at No. 7 Pacelli
No. 15 Tri-County at No. 2 Wild Rose
No. 1 Wabeno/Laona bye
No. 9 Wausaukee at No. 8 Oneida Nation
No. 12 Gibraltar at No. 5 Florence
No. 13 White Lake at No. 4 Gillett
No. 3 Niagara bye
No. 11 Goodman/Pembine at No. 6 Lena
No. 10 Bowler at No. 7 Suring
No. 2 Three Lakes bye
Royal Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 16 Granton at No. 1 Bangor
No. 9 Pittsville at No. 8 Loyal
N0. 12 Alma/Pepin at No. 5 Royall
No. 13 Gilmanton at No. 4 Hillsboro
No. 14 Greenwood at No. 2 Alma Lincoln Center
No. 11 Independence at No. 6 Eleva-Strum
No. 10 New Richmond at No. 7 Wonewoc-Center
No. 15 Brookwood at No. 2 Blair-Taylor
No. 16 Weston at No. 1 Belmont
No. 9 Ithaca at No. 8 De Soto
No. 12 Shullsburg at No. 5 La Farge/Youth Initiative
No. 13 Seneca at No. 4 Wauzeka-Stueben
No. 14 Iowa-Grant at No. 3 Kickapoo
No. 11 Southwestern at No. 6 Potosi/Cassville
No. 10 Benton at No. 7 River Ridge
No. 15 North Crawford at No. 2 Highland
Central Wisconsin Christinan Sectional
Regional Quarterfinals (Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.)
No. 1 Albany bye
No. 9 Pecatonica at No. 8 Johnson Creek
No. 12 Faith Christian at No. 5 Rio
No. 13 Barneveld at No. 4 University Lake School/Trinity Academy
No. 14 Madison Country Day at No. 3 Fall River
No. 11 Abundant Life/Saint Ambrose at No. 6 Argyle
No. 10 Monticello at No. 7 Catholic Central
No. 15 Juda at No. 2 Black Hawk
No. 16 Wayland Academy at No. 1 Randolph
No. 9 Reedsville at No. 8 Hustisford
No. 12 Stockbridge at No. 5 Eastbrook
No. 13 Green Bay N.E.W Lutheran/Providence at No. 4 Sheboygan Lutheran
No. 14 Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah at No. 3 Lourdes Academy
No. 11 Central Wisconsin Christian at No. 6 Sevastopol
No. 10 Cambria-Friesland at No. 7 Hilbert
No. 15 Sheboygan Christian at No. 2 Oakfield