Girls basketball

WIAA State Girls basketball tournament

at the Resch Center

Division 1 (Friday, Mar. 11 at 6:35 p.m.)

No. 1 Kettle Moraine 66, No. 4 De Pere 47

No. 2 Brookfield East vs. No. 3 Appleton East

Final (Sat., March 12)

No. 1 Kettle Moraine vs. No. 2 Brookfield East/No. 3 Appleton East, 15 min. after D2 final

Division 2 (Friday, Mar. 11 at 1:35 p.m.)

No. 1 Notre Dame 64, No. 4 Menomonie 45

No. 3 Pewaukee 73, No. 2 Reedsburg 43

Final (Sat., March 12 at 6:35 p.m.)

No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Pewaukee

Division 3 (Thursday, Mar. 10 at 1:35 p.m.)

No. 1 Waupun 47, No. 4 Dominican 29

No. 2 Freedom 66, No. 3 St. Croix Falls 36

Final (Sat., March 12)

No. 1 Waupun 63, No. 2 Freedom 42

Division 4 (Thursday, Mar. 10 at 6:35 p.m.)

No. 1 Mineral Point 55, No. 4 Westfield 45

No. 2 Laconia 50, No. 3 Neillsville 39

Final (Sat., March 12)

No. 1 Mineral Point 53, No. 2 Laconia 42

Division 5 (Friday, Mar. 11 at 9:05 a.m.)

No. 1 Randolph 47, No. 4 Highland 25

No. 2 Assumption 36, No. 3 McDonell Central Catholic 35

Final (Sat., March 12 at 11:05 a.m.)

No. 1 Randolph vs. No. 2 Assumption