Girls basketball: Sauk Prairie at Oregon, 7:15 p.m. Saturday

Oregon's Olivia Neis (22) looks for a pass against Beaver Dam's Leila Ashley (25) in the first half of the Badger Challenge girls basketball event last season at Monroe High School in Monroe, Wis. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Oregon, led by Delaney Nyenhuis and Sam Schmitt, entered the week having won five consecutive games and leading the Badger West at 10-5 record and 7-2 in league play. Sauk Prairie came into the week after defeating Madison Edgewood and Mount Horeb. The Eagles entered the week 9-7, 4-6 and are led by University of Evansville commit Maggie Hartwig and McKayla Paukner. The game is set to tip off at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Oregon.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal.

