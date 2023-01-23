Girls basketball: Sauk Prairie at Oregon, 7:15 p.m. Saturday

Oregon, led by Delaney Nyenhuis and Sam Schmitt, entered the week having won five consecutive games and leading the Badger West at 10-5 record and 7-2 in league play. Sauk Prairie came into the week after defeating Madison Edgewood and Mount Horeb. The Eagles entered the week 9-7, 4-6 and are led by University of Evansville commit Maggie Hartwig and McKayla Paukner. The game is set to tip off at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Oregon.
Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
