Girls basketball: Reedsburg at Madison Edgewood, 7:15 p.m. Saturday

Reedsburg's Sydney Cherney

Reedsburg junior Sydney Cherney drives past Monona Grove's Kora Glynn during Saturday night's Badger Conference Challenge Game at Milton High School. Cherney scored 50 points for the Beavers, who won their 11th straight game.

Reedsburg (15-3, 7-3 Badger West) entered the week with 14 consecutive victories. Junior guard Sydney Cherney led the state in scoring  with 31.1 points per game at the start of the week according to Wissports. Edgewood (8-7, 6-2) upended Laconia, which was second in Division 4 in the AP rankings, on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Edgewood.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

