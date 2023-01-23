Girls basketball: Reedsburg at Madison Edgewood, 7:15 p.m. Saturday

Reedsburg (15-3, 7-3 Badger West) entered the week with 14 consecutive victories. Junior guard Sydney Cherney led the state in scoring with 31.1 points per game at the start of the week according to Wissports. Edgewood (8-7, 6-2) upended Laconia, which was second in Division 4 in the AP rankings, on Saturday. The game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Edgewood.
Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
