Meet Ginger, a five-year-old Shih Tzu. This beautiful girl was recently rescued from a puppy mill. She is very sweet... View on PetFinder
Ginger
Paul Chryst posted a 67-26 record overall during his tenure with the Badgers football team.
Taigu, a Chinese restaurant in Middleton specializing in homemade hand-cut noodles, is going into Knoche's Old Fashioned Butcher Shop on Madison's Far West Side.
Athletic director Chris McIntosh confirmed the amount that fired Badgers football coach Paul Chryst will receive in liquidated damages.
Johnson led Barnes, the Democratic nominee, 48% to 44% among registered voters, a new Fox News poll shows. Barnes led Johnson 50% to 46% in a Fox poll in August.
The Badgers' 20-year bowl streak is officially in jeopardy after a loss to the Illini, but that’s just a footnote to a bigger issue: This program is in big, big trouble, writes Jim Polzin.
Paul Chryst wasn't fired for one thing. A number of small things added up. Here's a look at how things turned for the Badgers' former football coach.
Wisconsin could have to pay fired football coach Paul Chryst nearly $20 million but the exact amount is unclear.
May, 68, was remembered Monday for his love of all things Madison, sharp legal mind, dedication to family and sometimes biting sense of humor.
Ted Kellner, one of the Badgers' top boosters, doesn't believe in meddling in coaching decisions. "I would be ticked off if I heard anybody trying to do it."
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst challenged his football team at halftime to draw a line in the sand. Illinois then dominated the Badgers in the second half.