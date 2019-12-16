12 Gifts to Our Readers an annual favorite

Dear State Journal members,

Boy, do we have some fun lined up for you in the next 10 days, compliments of our annual 12 Gifts to Our Readers project. It's a light and lively stretch of time in which we offer special pieces of content, mostly holiday themed in some way, and all designed to give our readers just an extra bit of holiday cheer.

The 12 Gifts project kicked off in Saturday's paper with our "Find Elvis the elf" full-page graphic in which we ask readers young and old to search through the engaging graphic to find our little friend Elvis, who is lost in Madison's Vilas Zoo along with Santa, his reindeer and other related items.

Then Elvis hangs around with us until Christmas, as he's hidden away in one advertisement in each day's paper through Dec. 25. Find Elvis in the paper, send in the form printed on Page 2 and you could win a $25 gift card to a bookstore.

And there's plenty more fun with our 12 Gifts project. In the Sunday State Journal, we inserted a reprinted State Journal cookbook from 25 years ago that was a collection of favorite reader-submitted recipes from the 1950s into the '90s. These recipes were considered "the best of the best" at the time, and we hope today's readers will agree.

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up