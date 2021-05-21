GIANNIS, GIANNIS, GIANNIS!

Despite failing to make the shortlist for the league's Most Valuable Player award this season after taking home the hardware the previous two seasons, Giannis Antetokounmpo is unquestionably the most important player in this series.

While still putting up numbers that would be impressive for most players — 21.8 points, 11 rebounds and 5.3 assists — Antetokounmpo was clearly frustrated by Miami's defensive approach in last year's matchup.

Able to create a wall between Antetokounmpo and the basket, the Heat regularly forced the MVP into tough situations on the offensive end.

While Milwaukee has overhauled its roster to give Antetokounmpo plenty of options to pass the ball to on the perimeter, the Bucks will need him to be his usually dominant self if they hope to get past the Heat and make a deep run.

Even if he doesn't put much stake in Milwaukee going 2-1 against Miami this season, Antetokoumpo feels the Bucks set the groundwork for postseason success during the regular season.

"I think overall it was a good season," Antetokounmpo said Thursday. "We built great habits, we enjoyed it, and now it's go time."