The Packers spent the early part of the season letting every kickoff go into the end zone for a touchback. But the Detroit Lions came in two weeks ago and intentionally kicked balls short of the goal line, forcing returns — and thereby exposed the Packers’ lack of an explosive return game.
Undrafted rookie wide receiver Darrius Shepherd (above), who has been returning both punts and kickoffs for the past couple of weeks, has now returned nine kickoffs and none has gone for more than 21 yards. He’s averaging 16.3 yards per return and special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga fully expects the Chiefs to follow the same approach as the Lions and Raiders and kick short, aiming to pin the Packers inside the 25-yard line — the starting point after touchbacks.
“We need to block better, first and foremost,” Mennenga said. “I mean, with the Lions, they kick it short to everybody and you don’t know where it’s going. So it makes it a little harder to block and double certain guys. Last week, we saw some different looks (from the Raiders) coming off a bye. We’ve got block better and do a better job coaching it. We’ll work hard to get that rectified.”
Despite Shepherd’s limited production, Mennenga said he’ll still hold the job this week — although there were some other candidates who got work in practice.
“We’ll look at a lot of different guys, but again, he’s a young player and I think when you go down the road with a young player sometimes you’re going to experience some growing pains,” Mennenga said. “You don’t want that to happen, and they don’t either, but we’ve got to play better around him. He knows he has to play better. But we’re going to keep coaching him up and stick with him here.”