It’s not every week where the team’s punter is one of the most talked-about — and talked-to, given the daily gaggles of reporters surrounding his locker — players on the roster, but that’s what happened during the week after second-year punter JK Scott’s big night in Chicago, in which he delivered five punts inside the 20-yard line and boomed a clutch 63-yarder with less than 2 minutes to play. It’s clear his ability to flip the field is going to be a weapon for the Packers if Scott can find the consistency that eluded him at times last season.
“He works really, really hard on his technique and his drop and he’s very fundamentally sound. He takes great pride in that and stuff, and that’s something we work on every day,” special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said. “For him, it’s all about his drop and his steps, and he’s very pure with what he does and tries to really focus on that.”
Mennenga said Scott also focuses on being a good teammate — “He really cares about everybody,” Mennenga said, “(and) he’s as genuine a guy as you’re ever going to find” — and Scott’s play and personality have gotten the attention of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who raved at midweek about Scott and the special-teams units as a whole.
“As opposed to maybe years past, there just seem to be more guys who are really buying into (special) teams,” Rodgers said. “You pair that with the great operation in field goal, a phenomenal field-goal kicker, and then one of the nicest, most interesting men in the locker room in JK as our punter … (JK) can get his damn foot above his head and touch his helmet. He's pretty impressive.
“He's just slamming the ball and obviously those were some pretty incredible field changing plays. And then we cover (effectively). Guys like Tony Brown, who not only are contributing on defense, but he's a great special teams player, really makes those punts even more important because we're covering and not giving up huge gains.”
