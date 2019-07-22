We are really excited to announce that Cap Times Idea Fest will be back at UW-Madison this fall, and we hope you’ll join us there. Tickets are on sale now!
If you missed Idea Fest last year, it was two days of lively talks on everything from politics to the economy, journalism and culture. We will share greater details soon about the schedule for this year’s festival, which will take place Sept. 13-14, but I can tell you now that featured speakers will include authors Chloe Benjamin and Blair Braverman, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, columnist and podcast host Ana Marie Cox, political scientist Kathy Cramer, Epic Systems CEO Judy Faulkner, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, former Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, former U.S. Rep. Scott Klug, New York Times columnist Farhad Manjoo and journalist David Maraniss.
Paul Fanlund’s recent column has more session details, and you should know that there will be fun events, too, like a happy hour trivia contest on the 13th before that evening’s keynote event and an improv comedy performance by Monkey Business Institute on the evening of the 14th.
Festival passes are on sale now through Campus Arts Ticketing, and those give you access to all the events described above, plus a free festival T-shirt while supplies last. All-weekend passes cost $40 (all taxes and fees included), Saturday-only passes cost $30 and VIP tickets that guarantee a seat in Shannon Hall for our biggest events are $75. Cap Times members at the Standard and Premier levels get a 50 percent discount on tickets. More information on membership is available here, including links to sign up.
The full schedule for Cap Times Idea Fest is not yet set, but check captimesideafest.com regularly for updates. Following the festival on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram is another great way to get information. For specific questions, please email us at captimesideafest@gmail.com.
See you soon!
Chris Murphy
Managing Editor
The Capital Times