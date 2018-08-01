Here is information you can use to make your voice heard on local, state and national issues.
CITY GOVERNMENT
To comment on issues in the city of Madison:
Write Madison Mayor Paul Soglin, Room 403, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, WI, 53703. You can call the mayor at 266-4611. Email: mayor@cityofmadison.com.
Write your City Council member in care of: Madison City Council, Room 417, City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, WI, 53703. You can leave a message for your alderman — or find out who your alderman is — by calling 266-4071. E-mail: council@cityofmadison.com.
To reach individual areas of city government, go to www.cityofmadison.com.
DANE COUNTY GOVERNMENT
To comment on Dane County issues:
Write County Executive Joe Parisi in care of: Dane County Executive, Room 421, City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, WI, 53703, or email parisi@countyofdane.com. You may leave a message for the county executive by calling 266-4114. When the office is not staffed, an answering machine will record your message.
Write your county supervisor in care of: County Board Office, Room 106B, City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Madison, WI, 53703. You may leave a message for your supervisor or find out who your supervisor is by calling 266-5758. County Board Chairwoman Sharron Corrigan can be reached at 333-2285. When the office is not staffed, an answering machine will record your message.
To reach individual areas of county government, go to www.co.dane.wi.us.
MADISON SCHOOLS
To comment on Madison School District issues:
Call Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham’s office at 663-1607. To leave a comment or to request information, call the district’s comment and information line at 204-4357.
To write to School Board members, address letters to: Board of Education, 545 W. Dayton St., Madison, WI, 53703 or emails to board@madison.k12.wi.us.
You can reach the School Board secretary at 663-1659. Comments also may be filed electronically.
For other issues in the district, go to www.madison.k12.wi.us.
For other schools in Dane County, go to www.dcsc.org.
STATE GOVERNMENT
To comment on state issues:
Write your state senator at P.O. Box 7882, Madison, WI 53707. For Assembly representatives, send letters to 17 W. Main St., Room 401, Madison WI 53703. To send an email, you can log on to the Legislature’s website at www.legis.state.wi.us, select Senate or Assembly, and follow the link to the email directory.
If you don’t know who your legislator is or want to register an opinion by phone, call the legislative hotline, which is staffed from 8:15 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. weekdays; call 800-362-9472 or 266-9960.
Write Gov. Scott Walker at 115 E. State Capitol, Madison, WI, 53702; call 266-1212; or email govgeneral@wisconsin.gov.
FEDERAL GOVERNMENT
To comment on national issues, contact your U.S. senators or representative.
Members of Congress can all be emailed through their websites, which are listed below.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Madison Democrat:
709 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510; 202-224-5653. Madison office: 30 W. Mifflin St., Suite 700, Madison, WI, 53703; 608-264-5338; www.baldwin.senate.gov
Sen. Ron Johnson, Oshkosh Republican:
328 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20510; 202-224-5323; Madison Office: 5315 Wall St., Suite 110, Madison, WI 53718; 240-9629; www.ronjohnson.senate.gov.
Rep. Paul Ryan, Janesville Republican, 1st District:
1233 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20515; 202-225-3031. District office: 20 S. Main St., Suite 10, Janesville, WI, 53545; 608-752-4050; www.paulryan.house.gov.
Rep. Mark Pocan, Madison Democrat, 2nd District:
1421 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20515; 202-225-2906. District office: 10 E. Doty St., Suite 405, Madison, WI, 53703; 608-258-9800; www.pocan.house.gov.
Rep. Ron Kind, La Crosse Democrat, 3rd District:
1502 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20515; 202-225-5506. La Crosse office: 205 Fifth Ave. S., Suite 400, La Crosse, WI 54601; 608-782-2558; www.kind.house.gov.
Rep. Gwen Moore, Milwaukee Democrat, 4th District:
2252 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20515; 202-225-4572. District office: 316 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 406, Milwaukee, WI 53202; 414-297-1140; www.gwenmoore.house.gov.
Rep. James Sensenbrenner, Menomonee Falls Republican, 5th District:
2449 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20515; 202-225-5101. District office: 120 Bishops Way, Suite 154, Brookfield, WI, 53005; 262-784-1111; sensenbrenner.house.gov.
Rep. Glenn Grothman, Fond du Lac Republican, 6th District:
1217 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C., 20515; 202-225-2476. Fond du Lac office: 24 W. Pioneer Rd., Fond du Lac, WI, 54935; 920-907-0624; www.grothman.house.gov.
Rep. Sean Duffy, Wausau Republican, 7th District:
2330 Rayburn House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515; Phone: 202-225-3365; Wausau Office: 208 Grand Ave., Wausau, WI 54403; Phone: 715-298-9344; www.duffy.house.gov.
Rep. Mike Gallagher, Appleton Republican, 8th District:
1007 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515; 202-225-5665; Appleton Office: 333 W. College Ave., Appleton, WI 54911; 920-903-9806; www.gallagher.house.gov.