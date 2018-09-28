While it might be a bit premature to say the Packers don’t miss departed veteran receiver Jordy Nelson – especially if injuries strike – Geronimo Allison has been fantastic as the No. 3 receiver behind Davante Adams and Randall Cobb. He comes into the game having caught 13 passes for a team-leading 209 yards and two touchdowns – a 39-yarder in the opener against Chicago and a 64-yarder last week at Washington.
“He’s a big-play receiver. He’s made important plays for us at the right time,” Rodgers said. “He’s just such a detailed guy. When you know that guy’s going to be in the right spot every time, it just gives you a confidence and that’s the type of player he is.
“He has a great approach to the game, his preparation is fantastic and he’s had some good guys to look at. Obviously, Jordy was the best we’ve ever had here, and Randall is right in that same vein and Davante as well. And that’s what a good young player does. They study the veteran in their room and they figure out how that works, incorporate that stuff in your own game, and that’s why he’s been in the right spot. And not just that, but when he’s gotten opportunities, he’s made the plays.”
Added Cobb: “We knew that he had this capability a couple years ago when he first came into this locker room, just the way he approaches every day, the way that he plays. What he brings to this team is something special. He's had moments here and there when he's had opportunities and now he's getting more opportunity on a regular basis. He's making the best of those opportunities.”
Jason Wilde covers the Packers for ESPN Wisconsin. Listen to him with former Packers and Badgers offensive lineman Mark Tauscher weekdays from 9-11 on “Wilde & Tausch” on 100.5 FM ESPN Madison.