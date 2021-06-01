George Little, 1925-1932 Jun 1, 2021 16 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save COURTESY OF NATIONAL FOOTBALL FOUNDATION 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story College sports Big shoes to fill: Look back at Wisconsin athletic directors through the years 1 hr ago With the University of Wisconsin officially promoting Chris McIntosh to succeed Barry Alvarez on Wednesday, take a look back at the university… Watch Now: Related Video Malaysia welcomes third giant panda baby at zoo These shoes vibrate to help the visually impaired know what's in their way AP These shoes vibrate to help the visually impaired know what's in their way Cameroon is being torn apart by civil war. Here's why Cameroon is being torn apart by civil war. Here's why Middleton bear Middleton bear