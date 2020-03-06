Gentle zephyrs tell a story to the folks of the wild — State Journal editorial from 100 years ago

This State Journal editorial ran on March 6, 1920:

A long about this time of the year comes a day when, following a zero cold snap, the north wind shifts to almost due south. It brings with it a balm and a warmth that if not the harbinger of spring is at least a well-authenticated advance agent. And hope in the breast of the average outdoorsman recedes as he finds that after a day or so of that, and following a well-known law of nature, the springlike days are again succeeded by burly winter.

But the first breath of these gentle zephyrs tell a story to the folks of the wild, which they interpret perfectly. As the sun drives away the ice, wild wings beating through the airways will follow the open water slowly up to the north. It will not be long until the spring migration of feathered folk will be on. They follow the pioneering of the south wind with unerring accuracy.

Watch the sky for the flight of geese. Watch the old garden trees for the first bluebirds. They are coming soon.

