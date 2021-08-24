 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Genevieve Nashold, sr., Madison West
0 Comments

Genevieve Nashold, sr., Madison West

  • 0
20210508statecrosscountrykw003-05082021144931 (copy)

Madison West's Genevieve Nashold is one of a few state champions worth watching this season.

She's the 2018 individual state champion and 2020 alternative fall season individual state runner-up in the 5k. As a freshman in 2018, she won Madison West’s first girls state cross country championship ever.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook
Editorial

Editorial: Ron Johnson is a crook

"Confidential tax records, obtained by ProPublica, 'reveal that Johnson’s last-minute maneuver benefited two families more than almost any others in the country.'"

Watch Now: Related Video

Severe thunderstorms roll through the Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics