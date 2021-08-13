 Skip to main content
Gavin Wodill, sr., OL/DL, Fall River/Rio
Fall River/Rio lineman Gavin Wodill participates in a drill during the team's first practice on Tuesday evening in Fall River. It was the first day of high school football practice around the state. The Rebels open their season on Aug. 20 at Marshall.

Standing at just 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Wodill isn’t the biggest lineman, but he certainly knows how to throw his weight around. The senior was a force on both sides of the ball for the Rebels, earning two-way first-team All-Trailways Conference honors. Wodill paced Fall River/Rio defensively with 29 tackles, including 12 solo, to go along with seven tackles for loss and three sacks. Meanwhile on offense he helped the Rebels rack up 1,122 total yards, including 716 yards and five scores on the ground.

