Gavin Proudfoot, OL, Northern Iowa

After a great conversation with @CoachMarkFarley on Sunday morning, I am honored to announce my commitment to the University of Northern Iowa! Go Panthers 🟣🟡 @BrycePaup @RyanClanton @UNIFootball @PrepRedzone pic.twitter.com/Gpmm5P6RGH— Gavin Proudfoot (@ProudfootGavin) December 14, 2021
The 6-foot-9, 235-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to UNI on December 13. He also received offers from Winona State and Northern State. He helped anchor an Onalaska Luther attack that rushed for 1,957 yards and 23 touchdowns this past season.