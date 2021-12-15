 Skip to main content
Gavin Proudfoot, OL, Northern Iowa
Gavin Proudfoot, OL, Northern Iowa

The 6-foot-9, 235-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to UNI on December 13. He also received offers from Winona State and Northern State. He helped anchor an Onalaska Luther attack that rushed for 1,957 yards and 23 touchdowns this past season.

