Gavin Meyers, a punter out of Oshkosh, committed to the Badgers in late March.
The punter from Lourdes Academy is rated as a five-star prospect by Kohl’s Kicking. He’s ranked as the No. 18 punter in the class, and earned an invitation to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl this winter.
Meyers was twice selected to all-state teams by the WFCA, earning honorable mention accolades both times.
Meyers, who stands 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds, had offers from Iowa and North Dakota State.
Committed!!!🔴⚪ #OnWisconsin @TJMeyers16 @KohlsKicking @Coach_Radke @tmehlhaff10 pic.twitter.com/cXGwrx8Ry4— Gavin Meyers (@GJMeyers16) March 25, 2020
