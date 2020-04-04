Gavin Meyers, a punter out of Oshkosh, committed to the Badgers in late March.

The punter from Lourdes Academy is rated as a five-star prospect by Kohl’s Kicking. He’s ranked as the No. 18 punter in the class, and earned an invitation to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl this winter.

Meyers was twice selected to all-state teams by the WFCA, earning honorable mention accolades both times.

Meyers, who stands 6-foot and weighs 170 pounds, had offers from Iowa and North Dakota State.

