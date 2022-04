The top-ranked class of 2022 prospect in the state according to Prep Baseball Report, Kilen is a middle infielder headed to Louisville. According to his recruiting profile on Prep Baseball Report, he has "elite defensive instincts" and a great "feel for the positional demands at shortstop." He could see his name called during the MLB draft July 17-19, perhaps as early as the first round if his stock rises with a strong spring.