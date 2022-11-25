Garden calendar | For the week of Nov. 27, 2022

Christmas tree selection: Before you go to pick out a tree, measure your space, including height, so you don’t have to significantly shorten height or width off your chosen tree. Bring some bungee cords or strong twine if your tree will be riding on the roof of your car on the way back home; many tree lots don’t provide those.

A general rule is that fir and pine hold their needles better than spruce trees, which is important if you put your tree up early in the holiday season. At tree lots, test trees for freshness by gently tugging on the needles to make sure they stay attached to the twigs. Needles that are flexible, moist and fragrant if broken indicate a fresh tree. If possible, lift the tree off the ground a few inches, then drop it on the butt end. If a shower of green needles fall off, choose another tree!

Before you leave the lot or farm, if it will be in half an hour or less before you arrive home, or when you arrive home, saw a fresh cut at the end of the stump, about an inch up the trunk from the previous cut to remove any resin clogs impeding water uptake. Once home, put the tree immediately into a pail of water until you take it inside for decorating.

Inside the home, don’t place the tree near fireplaces, heat registers, wood stoves or large windows that receive direct sun and can dry it out and accelerate needle loss. Keep it well watered — check it twice daily if the water reservoir is small. Water use is also heightened if the home thermostat is kept fairly high.

Typically, the stand should supply at least one quart of water per inch of trunk diameter. Depending on the size, species and location in your house, it may use between a quart and a gallon or more of water each day. Note that if you have cats or dogs, they may try to drink the sappy water out of the reservoir, which is a health risk. You can put chicken wire, aluminum foil or a hardware cloth cover over the reservoir to keep them out — duct tape it on to keep it from getting knocked off.

A tree kept cool and well-watered will usually last three to four weeks before starting to drop needles. Visit https://www.christmastrees-wi.org/ to find a Wisconsin Christmas tree grower near you.