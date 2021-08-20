Dark Horse rides again: New gallery and music space taking shape in former Star Bar

Johnson said he plans to take the same approach with Dark Horse even though it’s a much smaller space.

He’s planning to do monthly shows of pop art and sometimes fine art. Openings will most likely be held on the first Friday of the month. He said he’d like to start in October, but that will depend on the timing of the liquor license and other permits.

In between openings, Johnson said he and DePula have talked about doing events with live music or performance art or both, and possibly food.

Tough competition

Hawk Sullivan, who owned Star Bar, a cocktail and craft beer bar, said its demise wasn’t the result of the pandemic. He said it was tough to make it in an event-based area, with The Sylvee music venue across the street.

The bar would be busy for about 90 minutes before a show, and it was hard to have two bartenders come in just for a short time, he said.

“I’m normally a neighborhood bar kind of person,” said Sullivan, who also owns Jade Monkey on Cottage Grove Road, Hawk’s Bar & Grill on State Street, and Atomic Koi in Fitchburg.

“The event-based stuff kind of threw me off a little bit and frankly I missed the mark,” he said.