Dark Horse rides again: New gallery and music space taking shape in former Star Bar

Patrick DePula of Salvatore’s Tomato Pies on East Washington Avenue at Livingston Street is taking over the space next door that used to be Star Bar for an art gallery, bar, and performance art and music venue.
“It’s kind of the perfect space to do that,” said DePula, who signed the lease last Friday. “It just works really well with The Sylvee there.”
DePula said he’s always had a great interest in and appreciation for the local music scene, and is excited to bring music and art to the space he is calling Dark Horse Artbar.
It’s a spin on DarkHorse by Sal’s, the original name of his 3,400-square-foot Livingston Street restaurant, which DePula opened with two partners in mid-February 2020, a month before restaurants were forced to shut down indoor dining due to the pandemic.
He said Dark Horse isn’t going to be a coffeehouse where there’s some art for sale on the walls.
“This is going to radically change on a regular basis.” he said. “We’ll be able to have small shows, we’ll be able to do performance art, there’ll be gallery openings.”
DePula said the space in the Constellation building is about 1,600 square feet.
Salvatore’s line of frozen pizzas, developed in the past year, will be available at the Artbar. Customers will also be able to have anything delivered or carried out from Salvatore’s next door, DePula said.
Artbar won’t have a kitchen, but will have small pizza ovens for when the restaurant isn’t open but the bar is. That way, food is available at all times, DePula said.
The 10-inch pizzas are made in a new commissary and production kitchen at Salvatore’s on Monona Drive. They’re being sold at I/O Arcade Bar on Williamson Street and a market in Janesville, DePula said.
DePula said he’s waiting for a state license before he can sell frozen pizzas with meat. They're all vegetarian for now.
In January, DePula consolidated operations of his location at 912 E. Johnson St. with the Livingston Street restaurant, because it’s the more expensive space to operate and because the Johnson Street location needed renovations. He expects to reopen it in October.
Curator named
DePula has enlisted screen print artist Samuel D. Johnson, 47, as Dark Horse’s curator. Johnson is best known for designing concert posters around Madison since 2003, now mostly for Frank Productions (FPC Live).
Johnson used to be co-owner of Firecracker Studios, a popup art gallery that had a physical presence on Winnebago Street from 2005 until 2007. “We wanted to see shows that we just weren’t seeing in Madison,” he said.
He also put on events that were music- and art-related, often at the former Inferno nightclub on the North Side, which closed in 2015. There he could do big group shows of 25 artists per show and have live music.
Johnson said he plans to take the same approach with Dark Horse even though it’s a much smaller space.
He’s planning to do monthly shows of pop art and sometimes fine art. Openings will most likely be held on the first Friday of the month. He said he’d like to start in October, but that will depend on the timing of the liquor license and other permits.
In between openings, Johnson said he and DePula have talked about doing events with live music or performance art or both, and possibly food.
Tough competition
Hawk Sullivan, who owned Star Bar, a cocktail and craft beer bar, said its demise wasn’t the result of the pandemic. He said it was tough to make it in an event-based area, with The Sylvee music venue across the street.
The bar would be busy for about 90 minutes before a show, and it was hard to have two bartenders come in just for a short time, he said.
“I’m normally a neighborhood bar kind of person,” said Sullivan, who also owns Jade Monkey on Cottage Grove Road, Hawk’s Bar & Grill on State Street, and Atomic Koi in Fitchburg.
“The event-based stuff kind of threw me off a little bit and frankly I missed the mark,” he said.
Sullivan opened Star Bar with Peter Gentry, of One Barrel Brewing Company, in January 2014. Gentry left the business within a year because as the owner of a brewery he wasn’t allowed to own a bar, Sullivan said.
Star Bar was closed, like other bar-only businesses, for most of 2020. Sullivan said he opened last September, with outdoor seating, for less than a month.
DePula’s new place “is a really cool idea,” Sullivan said. “And it will be done well. I like Patrick. He’s a good operator.”
New plans
Sullivan is planning a new bar of his own called Finches in a building on East Cheryl Parkway in Fitchburg being built by Avante Properties, his landlord in Atomic Koi. He said it will have a different vibe than Atomic Koi and be “kind of whimsical.”
There’s an open space in front of what will be his new Fitchburg location and he said he’s hoping it can become an area where he can have live music or movies.
“It’s not a huge space,” Sullivan said, “but it would be kind of a cozy, communal area.”
