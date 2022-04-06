Gabrielle Fakes, so., P/1B, and Audriana Edwards, jr., P/1B, Beaver Dam

This duo made up a premier pitching combination a year ago, laying the groundwork for the Golden Beaver's run to the Division 1 state quarterfinals against Sun Prairie. They worked over 85 innings in the circle, yielding only 16 earned runs for an ERA a tick below 3.70.
Both were first team All-Badger North selections, Fakes making it as a unanimous pick. She also hit .622 with an OPS of 1.556. Edwards hit .350 with five doubles and three homers.
Beaver Dam right fielder Gracie Halfman (back) and first baseman Audriana Edwards (18) run to join in the celebration as pitcher Gabby Fakes (8) and catcher Carlee Lapen embrace after Fakes got a strikeout to end the game June 23, 2021, at Hartford Union High School, giving the Golden Beavers a 3-1 win over Oshkosh West in the WIAA Division 1 sectinal finals.
Beaver Dam pitcher Audriana Edwards delivers to the plate during the bottom of the first inning in the Golden Beavers' 3-1 win over Oshkosh West on June 23, 2021, at Hartford Union High School in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals.