This November, the people of the 43rd will have a simple choice. You can choose to continue to be ignored by a do-nothing assemblyman, or you can choose a younger and fresher candidate to serve you in Madison. Gabriel Szerlong, the Republican candidate for the 43rd District Seat, has traveled to every community this campaign season asking for your vote this November. Gabriel saw a problem with the current performance of Don Vruwink in Madison, and decided to DO SOMETHING. He tirelessly worked to attend every community event, knock on hundreds of doors, and engage with the people of the 43rd. The passion and pride with which Gabriel works to earn your vote will carry over and continue to drive his performance once elected.
Gabriel Szerlong’s experience comes, not from “showing up” to the job, but from actually getting the job done. He is adept in all facets of state government. Gabriel fully comprehends the intricacies of the legislative process. As a legislative aide and intern, Gabriel has direct experience pushing legislation, working with various departments, and ultimately seeing the hard work of many come to fruition. His awareness of the various departments working in and with the Legislature is a hurdle he will not have to face as a freshman legislator. In one instance, he worked firsthand with Gov. Walker’s office, Joint Finance, the state Senate, and the Army Core of Engineers to solve the levy problem in Arcadia, in August 2017, so that Arcadia would not have future flooding. His goal will be not to push as many bills through as possible, but to take a stand for the issues the people of the 43rd need fought.
Gabriel believes in strong families and strong schools. His approach will be to promote legislation that will positively impact families and schools thereby making a stronger Wisconsin.
Gabriel Szerlong will make a better representative for the 43rd because his priorities are the 43rd. Working in the private sector at the Men’s Wearhouse for four years brought him invaluable experience working with the people. He not only worked with local stores in the Madison area, but with every part of the company nationwide. He learned very quickly to “not overpromise and underdeliver.” He has and will continue to bring that same attitude to the state Assembly. His values, strong belief in service, and work ethic will aid him in maintaining a strong connection with constituents. He will actually attend, and stay, for district/community functions, make himself available to every constituent, and hold several town hall-style forums throughout the district during his tenure.
So, this November, make your choice simple. Vote for a stronger Wisconsin, vote Gabriel Szerlong as your 43rd District representative!
Gabriel Szerlong is the Republican candidate in Assembly District 43.