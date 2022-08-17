Gabe Passini

School: Middleton
Grade: Junior
Position: Quarterback
Things to know: Passini completed 66.1% of his passes for 1,076 yards and 11 touchdowns, according to WisSports.net, for the Cardinals, who advanced to the third round of the Division 1 playoffs. He was a second-team all-conference quarterback in the Big Eight.
Quotable: “He's a winner,” Middleton coach Jason Pertzborn said. “He’s a great competitor. He prides himself a lot on getting better. He’s a tough critic, but he also demands a lot out of us as coaches and he demands a lot out of his teammates. It’s awesome.”